SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in The Southern by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

