SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth $734,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

SO opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

