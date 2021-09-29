Secure Energy Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

SES traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,021. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -12.60.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

