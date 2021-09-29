Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,995 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $42,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,746. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

