Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $60,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after buying an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD remained flat at $$262.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

