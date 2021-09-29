Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $48.06 Million Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $48,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 175,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.