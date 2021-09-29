Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $38,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $40.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.