Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

