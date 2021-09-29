Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 26,355 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 26,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,442,581.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,822 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. 188,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,994. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 271.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

