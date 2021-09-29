ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $10.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.82. 56,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

