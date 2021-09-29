ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $612.52 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $618.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

