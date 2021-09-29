Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.