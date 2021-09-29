Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.54 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,742 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

