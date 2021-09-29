Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 342 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

