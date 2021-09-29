Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,406 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

