Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SGLB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 90,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.39. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigma Labs (SGLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.