Signata (SATA) Price Tops $0.18

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Signata has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $229,245.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signata has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00120674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00177891 BTC.

About Signata

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,458,281 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.