Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,129,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,568,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
