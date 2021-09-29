Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,129,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,568,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 35,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.