SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.87

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.87 and last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 50016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

SIL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.40.

The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.57.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

