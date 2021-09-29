Simplex Trading LLC Buys 72,487 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,487 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,636,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 533,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

