Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

