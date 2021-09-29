Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.