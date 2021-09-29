Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,331.50 ($17.40) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,405.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

