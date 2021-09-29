Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $79.32 and last traded at $79.91. Approximately 383,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,179,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

Specifically, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock worth $331,594,979.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Snap by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 63,917 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 556,331 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

