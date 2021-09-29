SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

