Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.
Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
