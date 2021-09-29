Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

