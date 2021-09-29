SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) versus CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Head to Head Comparison

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 1.21 $16.64 million $0.24 22.88

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 15.75% 8.24% 2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than CNFinance.

Summary

CNFinance beats SoFi Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

