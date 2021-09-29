SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.90

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.90 and traded as low as $58.98. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 4,041 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

