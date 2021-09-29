Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

SOHU opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Sohu.com has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

