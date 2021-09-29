SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 471,046 shares.The stock last traded at $120.18 and had previously closed at $119.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

