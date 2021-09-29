Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 365,108 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.