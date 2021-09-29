Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $43.16

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $44.66. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 7,311 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

