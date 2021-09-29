Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,178,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,559 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

