SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,721. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.