SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Brian G. Mason Sells 10,000 Shares

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SPXC stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66.
SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
SPX Company Profile
SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
