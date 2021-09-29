SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Brian G. Mason Sells 10,000 Shares

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPXC stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

