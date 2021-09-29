SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.75. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

FLOW opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.