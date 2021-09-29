SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.75. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

FLOW opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

