State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,917 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 127.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

KRYS opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.