State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 844 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Denny’s worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

DENN opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

