State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 964.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $568,265.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,819.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

