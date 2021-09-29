State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $597,000 Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

