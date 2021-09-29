State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $665,000 Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of The Pennant Group worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

PNTG opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $871.00 million, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

