State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 13,151 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amyris were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

