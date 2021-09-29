State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,427 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $18.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

