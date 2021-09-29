State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,345 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

