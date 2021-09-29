State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,345 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

