State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 346.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of PHR opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

