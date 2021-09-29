State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $495,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

