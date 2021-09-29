State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,396,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64,551 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $230,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.