State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $256.65 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,383 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $256,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.54. 54,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.