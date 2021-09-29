State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $635.09 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $635,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2,735.86. 10,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,803.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,521.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

